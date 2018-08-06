ONE: Beyond the Horizon Full Fight Card Released for Shanghai

The full card has been released for ONE: Beyond the Horizon in Shanghai.

As previously announced Xiong Jing Nan will defend her strawweight title in the main event, while there will also be two kickboxing matches and two Muay Thai fights on Sept. 8 at the Baoshan Arena.

Featherweight Christian Lee (9-2) will be looking to get back into title contention after a split-decision loss to champion Martin Nguyen in his most recent fight. The Hawaiian prospect only turned 20 this year and has been matched with Team Lakay’s Edward Kelly (10-5).

Kelly is already a veteran of ten ONE Championship fights and is coming off a loss at the hands of Narantungalag Jadambaa. He’s won four out of his last six matches, but faces an opponent whose nine wins for the promotion have all come inside the distance.

ONE Championship is heading to Japan in 2019 and Daichi Takenaka (11-0-1) will be hoping to get on that card. The undefeated bantamweight prospect could be a top contender in the division and will be looking for his second straight win under the promotion’s banner when he faces Saipan’s Roman Alvarez (6-2).

The card also features a previously announced lightweight match between Amir Khan and Honorio Banario. Meanwhile, the headliner sees China’s Xiong defend her strawweight title against Samara Santos, a promotional newcomer from Brazil.

ONE: Beyond the Horizon Fight Card