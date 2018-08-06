HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE: Beyond the Horizon Full Fight Card Released for Shanghai

August 6, 2018
August 6, 2018

The full card has been released for ONE: Beyond the Horizon in Shanghai. 

As previously announced Xiong Jing Nan will defend her strawweight title in the main event, while there will also be two kickboxing matches and two Muay Thai fights on Sept. 8 at the Baoshan Arena.

Featherweight Christian Lee (9-2) will be looking to get back into title contention after a split-decision loss to champion Martin Nguyen in his most recent fight. The Hawaiian prospect only turned 20 this year and has been matched with Team Lakay’s Edward Kelly (10-5).

Kelly is already a veteran of ten ONE Championship fights and is coming off a loss at the hands of Narantungalag Jadambaa. He’s won four out of his last six matches, but faces an opponent whose nine wins for the promotion have all come inside the distance.

ONE Championship is heading to Japan in 2019 and Daichi Takenaka (11-0-1) will be hoping to get on that card. The undefeated bantamweight prospect could be a top contender in the division and will be looking for his second straight win under the promotion’s banner when he faces Saipan’s Roman Alvarez (6-2).

TRENDING > UFC Confirms Date for Event in Beijing, China

The card also features a previously announced lightweight match between Amir Khan and Honorio Banario. Meanwhile, the headliner sees China’s Xiong defend her strawweight title against Samara Santos, a promotional newcomer from Brazil.

ONE: Beyond the Horizon Fight Card

  • Xiong Jing Nan vs Samara Santos (for Xiong’s Strawweight Title)
  • Honorio Banario vs Amir Khan
  • Edward Kelly vs Christian Lee
  • Ognjen Topic vs Tukkatatong Petpayathai (Kickboxing)
  • Roman Alvarez vs Daichi Takenaka
  • Han Zi Hao vs Stergos Mikkios (Muay Thai)
  • Chen Lei vs Muhammad Aiman
  • Daniel Dawson vs Mustapha Haida (kickboxing)
  • Hakim Hamech vs Yukinori Ogasawara (Muay Thai)
  • Phat Soda vs Elipitua Siregar

               

