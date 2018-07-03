HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE: Battle for the Heavens Set for Guangzhou on Saturday; Features Kickboxing Championship

July 2, 2018
ONE: Battle for the Heavens takes place at the Guangzhou Tianhe Gymnasium on Saturday and will be headlined by a title fight. Yodcherry Sityodtong faces Kai Ting Chuang in a bout that will have the women’s atomweight kickboxing belt on the line.

The co-main event pits the number one contender in the flyweight division against a newcomer who brings a big reputation from Japan. Reece McLaren (11-5) will be looking to secure a shot at the belt with a win over the experienced Tatsumitsu Wada (19-8-2-1), who is riding an eight fight winning streak.

The card also features Japanese featherweight Shuya Kamikubo (7-1-1), who will be looking to make a statement about his title credentials with a win over Sunoto (9-3), an Indonesian who has won his last four ONE Championship fights, with three of those victories coming during the course of this year.

In total, there are four Chinese fighters on the card with Zhao Zhi Kang (10-3) given an opportunity to bounce back from his surprising defeat to Waqar Umar earlier this year. He faces Meas Meu (6-2) in a catchweight contest and will be looking to secure a second win in three fights at the expense of a Cambodian Top Team fighter.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated, ONE: Battle For The Heavens will feature a titanic clash between superstar strikers, as Thailand’s Yodcherry Sityodtong faces Chinese Taipei’s Kai Ting Chuang for the inaugural ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship. The two will be joined by several of the very best martial arts talent from China and the world, so don’t miss this awesome evening of authentic martial arts action.”

ONE: Battle for the Heavens Fight Card

  • Yodcherry Sityodtong vs Kai Ting Chuang (for inaugural atomweight kickboxing belt)
  • Tatsumitsu Wada vs Reece McLaren
  • Andre Meunier vs Ibrahim El Bouni (kickboxing)
  • Fu Chang Xin vs Tang De Pan
  • Saemapetch Fairtex vs Deividas Danyla (Muay Thai)
  • Zhao Zhi Kang vs Meas Meul
  • Istela Nunes vs Gina Iniong
  • Shuya Kamikubo vs Sunoto
  • Peng Xue Wen vs Eddey Kalai
  • Adrian Mattheis vs Robin Catalan

               

