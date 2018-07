ONE Battle for the Heavens Highlights: Killer Bee Takes the Sting Out of Yodcherry Sityodtong

Twenty-three-year-old "Killer Bee" Kai Ting Chuang of Chinese Taipei put on the performance of a lifetime, upsetting heavy favorite Yodcherry Sityodtong of Thailand in a five-round ONE Super Series Kickboxing title tilt at ONE: Battle for the Heavens.