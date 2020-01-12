ONE A New Tomorrow highlights: Stamp Fairtex smashes Puja Tomar

Already a champion in two different disciplines, Stamp Fairtex is looking to make it three with her pursuit of a ONE Championship mixed martial arts title. She took the next step toward that goal at ONE: A New Tomorrow on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fairtex made quick work of Puja Tomar, putting her on the canvas and smashing her with punches and elbows until the referee called a halt to the contest at 4:27 of the first round.

Thanh Le also used little time to continue his knockout streak, taking out Ryogo Takahashi in a featherweight fight in less than a minute.

Check out all the knockouts, submissions, and back-and-forth action from ONE: A New Tomorrow.

ONE: A New Tomorrow official results