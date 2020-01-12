HOT OFF THE WIRE

ONE A New Tomorrow highlights: Stamp Fairtex smashes Puja Tomar

January 12, 2020
Already a champion in two different disciplines, Stamp Fairtex is looking to make it three with her pursuit of a ONE Championship mixed martial arts title. She took the next step toward that goal at ONE: A New Tomorrow on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fairtex made quick work of Puja Tomar, putting her on the canvas and smashing her with punches and elbows until the referee called a halt to the contest at 4:27 of the first round.

Thanh Le also used little time to continue his knockout streak, taking out Ryogo Takahashi in a featherweight fight in less than a minute.

Check out all the knockouts, submissions, and back-and-forth action from ONE: A New Tomorrow.

ONE: A New Tomorrow official results

  • Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty by TKO (Punches) at 2:39 of Round 3 (Defends flyweight title)
  • Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar via TKO (Elbows) at 4:27 of Round 1
  • Muay Thai: Sangmanee Sathiangym def. Kenta Yamada by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Muay Thai: Muangthai PKSaenchaigym def. Brice Delval by Decision (Split)
  • Thanh Le def. Ryogo Takahashi via KO (Punch) at 2:51 of Round 1
  • Raimond Magomedaliev def. Joey Pierotti bySubmission (D’Arce choke) at 3:50 of Round 1
  • Kickboxing: Adam Noi defeats Victor Pinto by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg def. Ma Jia Wen by KO (Punches) at 0:55 of – Round 1
  • Muay Thai: Mehdi Zatout def. Han Zi Hao by Decision (Split)
  • Ayaka Miura def. Maira Mazar by submission (Scarf Hold Armlock) at 3:01 of Round 2,
  • Roel Rosauro def. Yohan Mulia Legowo by Decision (Unanimous)

