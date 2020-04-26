On this Day in UFC History: Matt Hughes speaks after defeating Sean Sherk at UFC 42

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 25, 2020
NoNo Comments

Seventeen years ago on April 25, 2003, Matt Hughes defeated Sean Sherk and retained his welterweight belt in Miami, Florida. It was the fight promotion’s first trip to the Sunshine State and Hughes’ fourth title defense. The fight card also featured the promotional debut of future middleweight champion Rich Franklin. Hear what Hughes had to say during the event’s post-fight press conference at American Airlines Arena.

