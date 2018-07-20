On the Cusp of a Title Shot, Shogun Rua Focused Solely On Anthony Smith

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua enters Sunday’s UFC Hamburg main event against Anthony Smith riding a three-fight winning streak. With a win, Rua could find himself in line for a title shot.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently said that he believes Rua could be the top contender in the 205-pound division. While Rua was excited to hear Cormier’s opinion, he remains solely focused on his fight against Smith. A loss on Sunday would dash any title shot hopes.

