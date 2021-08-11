Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson gives cryptic wave to Dana White on Twitter

Gable Steveson has taken the combat sports world by storm.

The 21-year-old freestyle wrestler and 2021 NCAA heavyweight champion for the University of Minnesota made global headlines when he defeated three-time World Champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia to grab the Olympic gold medal for freestyle wrestling in a buzzer-beater finish.

Since then, the combat sports world has been in the palm of Steveson’s hand.

There’s wild speculation as to what could be next for Steveson, whether it be the NFL, WWE, or perhaps the UFC.

On Monday, the Olympic gold medalist sent shockwaves of speculation through social media when he offered a friendly wave to the president of the UFC, Dana White.

As previously stated, Steveson is only 21-years-old. If the freestyle wrestling sensation decided to try his hand in the UFC at such a young age, there is an argument to be made that he could be one of the most intriguing MMA prospects of all-time.

Some figures in the sport agree.

Give @GableSteveson 18 months training MMA and tell me who on earth is beating him? Freaking NO ONE — Funky (@Benaskren) August 6, 2021

It is far too early to say Steveson will go the MMA route, with the WWE potentially courting him along with a possible foray into football.

Nonetheless, Steveson’s signal to White is an encouraging sign to those who are eager to see him compete in Mixed Martial Arts one day.

