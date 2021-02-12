Olivier Murad ready to seize the moment in Titan FC 67 title bout

While featherweight Olivier Murad faced difficulties as many other fighters did during 2020, he was able to get through the year thanks to the support system around him.

While he was not able to get in a bout all year, Murad was able to be financially sustained to make up for the lack of fight checks.

“I don’t know how many people who backed against wanting to fight me, and then when I finally had a fight Covid hit and ruined everything,” Murad told MMAWeekly.com. “It was frustrating that I had a lot of fighters ducking me. I think all together I think I had 20 people duck me.

“My sponsors really helped me out. Luckily I was cushioned by the money my sponsors gave me.”

Without being able to fight in 2020, Murad focused his efforts on improving himself, not only as an athlete but as a person as well.

“2020 was more like mental preparation and focusing on myself, my family, the essentials,” said Murad. “I really got to take a step back from fighting and focused on other aspects.

“In 2020 I trained a ton and sharpened tools I didn’t even know I had. I’m an overall better person. I’m more mature, more polished, and guys won’t be able to know what’s coming.”

On February 12 in Miami, Florida, Murad (4-0) will look to start off his 2021 with a title win when he faces Muhammadjon Naimov (5-1) in the 145-poound championship co-main event of Titan FC 67,

“He’s going to be caught off guard,” Murad said of Naimov. “He better be prepared.

“I’m excited. I’m about to perform to the best of my abilities – beyond my abilities. A lot of pressure, but what I see is opportunity. I get to seize the moment. I’m so thankful for the opportunity and I’m not going to shy away from it.”

While a Titan FC championship could be a ticket to the next level for Murad, he’s not going to count his chickens before they hatch, and instead focus on the task at hand every step of the way in 2021.

“At the end of the day I’m always going to have a plan, but things don’t always go according to plan so I have to take it one fight at a time,” said Murad.