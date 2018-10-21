Quick Hit: Official UFC 231 Holloway vs Ortega Fight Poster Features Dueling Title Fights

It’s time!!!! To try this again.

Now that UFC 230 has settled in with Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis in the main event, UFC 231 returns to featuring two title fights.

Max Holloway will put his featherweight title on the line opposite Brian Ortega in the UFC 231 main event on Dec. 8 in Toronto. The event’s co-main event was nearly hi-jacked for the UFC 230 fight card when it was in desperate need of some firepower, but now that UFC 230 is set, Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are back on for the UFC 231 main event in a battle for the vacant UFC flyweight title.

Holloway and Ortega had been slated to meet at UFC 226 on July 7, but Holloway was pulled from the fight with just a few days prior because he was suffering from concussion-like symptoms. They’ll try to run it back at UFC 231.

Now that things have quieted down, officials have dropped the UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega fight poster. What do you think of the UFC’s latest in pugilistic artwork?

