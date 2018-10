Quick Hit: The Official UFC 230 Cormier vs Lewis Fight Poster Has Dropped!

After weeks and weeks of turmoil swirling around UFC 230, the event finally has a main event. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier takes top honors, and will put his belt on the line against Derrick Lewis.

Just a few days after the fight was announced the official fight poster has dropped. What do you think?

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis takes place on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

