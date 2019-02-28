Official explains Jon Jones UFC 235 drug tests still returning adverse findings

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC official Jeff Novitsky addresses the Jon Jones drug tests results leading up to his fight at UFC 235, and how he still had trace amounts of the metabolite for Turinabol (a steroid) in his system in the results of two separate drug tests.

TRENDING > Jon Jones returns two more drug tests with atypical results, still cleared to fight at UFC 235

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.