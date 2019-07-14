Ode Osbourne doesn’t think Armando Villarreal poses any threat at Dana White’sContender Series

Over the course of a year, bantamweight Ode Osbourne has made big changes in his training and so far it has paid off with three straight wins.

Most recently, Osbourne kicked off his 2019 with a first round submission win over Kelly Offield at HD MMA 15 in January in a bout he had less than a month to prepare for.

“It was a last minute fight, but I took the opportunity and worked as hard as I could for three weeks and went in there did my thing pretty much,” Osbourne told MMAWeekly.com. “I picked (Offield) apart on my feet, we ended up against the cage then on the ground and I got him with a triangle.”

Osbourne feels like his recent success is in large thanks to changing gyms last year.

“I changed gyms about 10 months ago,” said Osbourne. “I was at Roufusport, and it’s a good gym, but it just wasn’t for me. I transferred to Pure Vida and they’ve been pretty much all-in and have been there for me since I transferred.

“Within six months, we’d had three fights back to back to back and all of them have ended in the first round.”

Osbourne (7-2) will look to continue his hot streak when he faces Armando Villarreal (5-1) in a main card 135-pound bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2019 Week 5 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

“With Armando, I don’t think he poses any threat any which way to me,” Osbourne said. “There’s a lot of fast guys out there, but they don’t use their speed under control, and I’m very calm, and I think that’s going to come as a shock to him because he probably hasn’t fought somebody who is calmly fast.

“He likes to shoot for takedowns, but he didn’t grow up wrestling. I grew up wrestling and have been wrestling since I was 14 years old. There’s nothing that he can try to do to me on the ground. With that being said, on the ground my jiu-jitsu is pretty slick. I’m confident that this fight will likely end in the first round.”

Since changing gyms Osbourne feels like he’s taken his game to the next level, and is looking to do the same with his career with a breakout performance on July 16.

“I’ve always thought I was a pro, but I wasn’t,” said Osbourne. “I just turned a true pro about six months ago when I moved to Pure Vita.

“I have no pressure at all. I put my faith in God and I believe this is what he wants for me; to do his work, which is to create a positive influence in my community. I have no pressure at all. I just go in there and do my thing. I don’t even think about it.”