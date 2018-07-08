Oddsmakers See Clear Favorite in Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar

After Daniel Cormier became a two-division UFC champion on Saturday by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the UFC 226 main event, he called out former heavyweight titleholder Brock Lesnar in his post-fight interview. Lesnar, who was sitting cageside at the event, entered the Octagon and shoved Cormier. It was the prefect promo for a future fight.

UFC president Dana White said that the fight promotion will definitely put the bout together during the event’s post-fight press conference. Oddsmakers quickly set the line on the future title bout with Cormier opening as a heavy favorite. MMAOddsBreaker.com set the opening line with Cormier as a -260 favorite and Lesnar as a +200 underdog.

“Saturday night, Daniel Cormier cemented himself on the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of the UFC. Now, the only fights that make sense for him are big-money fights. Brock Lesnar fits the bill perfectly, as he’s one of the biggest PPV draws in UFC history,” said MMAOddsBreaker’s Nick Kalikas.

“For Cormier, the match-up makes a lot of sense stylistically. Despite Lesnar having a big size advantage, Cormier should outclass him in skillset alone.”

With Lesnar’s name value, Kalikas expects a lot of betting action on the title fight with a lot of money coming in on Lesnar.

“Regarding the action, sportsbooks will expect a heavy handle for this megafight. Brock Lesnar’s name alone is enough to attract underdog money from the general public. The professional bettors will likely lay the chalk with Cormier. I think this is too low of a price for the champ, but the books have to protect against the popularity of his opponent.”