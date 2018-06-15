HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley

hot-sauce-featuredOddsmakers Open with Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington as a Close Betting Line

Colby Covington UFC 225 Media Day

hot-sauce-featuredDonald Trump Jr. Congratulates Colby Covington on UFC Title Win

Michael Bisping UFC 217 kickoff

hot-sauce-featuredWhat Will Michael Bisping Do in Retirement? He’ll Still Be ‘Kicking Ass’ (Video)

Nick Diaz 2018 Booking Photo

hot-sauce-featuredNick Diaz Mugshot Released

Oddsmakers Open with Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington as a Close Betting Line

June 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and newly minted interim titleholder Colby Covington are two of the more polarizing figures in mixed martial arts.

Woodley is such mostly because he is known to speak his mind on any number of things, while Covington is mostly known for intentionally stirring the pot. 

The two are now headed on a collision course, but who is going to win?

The oddsmakers at Bovada are cutting it as a close one, but they have Woodley slightly out in front of Covington.

Bovada has Woodley favored at -140, while Covington is the slight underdog at +110.

What makes the bout particularly interesting is that the two were initially training partners at American Top Team. Covington has lobbed all sorts of insults at Woodley, claiming that he is head and shoulders above his former training partner, while Woodley basically paints the opposite picture of Covington being his understudy.

Is it really as close as the oddsmakers say? Who wins the fight between Woodley and Covington?

Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington

  • Tyron Woodley              -140     (5/7)
  • Colby Covington           +110     (11/10)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA