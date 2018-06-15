Oddsmakers Open with Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington as a Close Betting Line

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and newly minted interim titleholder Colby Covington are two of the more polarizing figures in mixed martial arts.

Woodley is such mostly because he is known to speak his mind on any number of things, while Covington is mostly known for intentionally stirring the pot.

The two are now headed on a collision course, but who is going to win?

The oddsmakers at Bovada are cutting it as a close one, but they have Woodley slightly out in front of Covington.

Bovada has Woodley favored at -140, while Covington is the slight underdog at +110.

What makes the bout particularly interesting is that the two were initially training partners at American Top Team. Covington has lobbed all sorts of insults at Woodley, claiming that he is head and shoulders above his former training partner, while Woodley basically paints the opposite picture of Covington being his understudy.

Is it really as close as the oddsmakers say? Who wins the fight between Woodley and Covington?

Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington