Odds Makers Offering Crazy Prop Bets on UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference

September 19, 2018
Will Conor McGregor take a shot of his own signature brand of whiskey on stage during the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference on Thursday?

If you’re brave enough to predict that outcome then there are actually betting odds for all sorts of different situations that might unfold at the press conference being held at Radio City Music Hall where McGregor will face off with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the first time.

The highly anticipated press conference will be closed to the general public but that doesn’t mean the interest in the event is any less, especially considering this will be McGregor’s first real appearance at a UFC event since his last fight in 2016.

Here are all the different prop bets opened up for the UFC 229 press conference as provided by BetDSI.com

Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?

Yes -900

No +500

Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?

Yes +125

No -165

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?

Yes +260

No -380

What will Conor McGregor wear?

Suit -525

Polo +215

T-Shirt +475

Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?

Yes -800

No +400

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?

Yes -5000

No +2000

Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?

Yes +150

No -190

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “tap machine”?

Yes +145

No -185

Will Conor McGregor say “Russian Mafia”?

Yes +600

No -1200

Total curse words said by Conor McGregor

Over 10 (-120)

Under 10 (-120)

Will “Mystic Mac” (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Yes -2000

No +1000

Will Conor McGregor reference that he’s the real UFC Lightweight Champion?

Yes -350

No +250

Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Title belt?

Yes +280

No -400

Total questions asked to Dana White

Over 5 (-140)

Under 5 (+100)

Total questions asked to Conor McGregor

Over 18 (-135)

Under 18 (-105)

Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Over 10.5 (-120)

Under 10.5 (-120)

Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?

Yes +300

No -500

The UFC 229 pre-fight press conference will go down at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday with live coverage on MMAWeekly throughout the event.

               

