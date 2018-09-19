Odds Makers Offering Crazy Prop Bets on UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference

Will Conor McGregor take a shot of his own signature brand of whiskey on stage during the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference on Thursday?
If you’re brave enough to predict that outcome then there are actually betting odds for all sorts of different situations that might unfold at the press conference being held at Radio City Music Hall where McGregor will face off with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the first time.
The highly anticipated press conference will be closed to the general public but that doesn’t mean the interest in the event is any less, especially considering this will be McGregor’s first real appearance at a UFC event since his last fight in 2016.
Here are all the different prop bets opened up for the UFC 229 press conference as provided by BetDSI.com
Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to be separated?
Yes -900
No +500
Will either Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw something?
Yes +125
No -165
Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov wear a papakha?
Yes +260
No -380
What will Conor McGregor wear?
Suit -525
Polo +215
T-Shirt +475
Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?
Yes -800
No +400
Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?
Yes -5000
No +2000
Will Conor McGregor take a drink of Proper Twelve whiskey?
Yes +150
No -190
Will Khabib Nurmagomedov say “tap machine”?
Yes +145
No -185
Will Conor McGregor say “Russian Mafia”?
Yes +600
No -1200
Total curse words said by Conor McGregor
Over 10 (-120)
Under 10 (-120)
Will “Mystic Mac” (Conor McGregor) predict a KO finish over Khabib Nurmagomedov?
Yes -2000
No +1000
Will Conor McGregor reference that he’s the real UFC Lightweight Champion?
Yes -350
No +250
Will Conor McGregor grab or steal Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Title belt?
Yes +280
No -400
Total questions asked to Dana White
Over 5 (-140)
Under 5 (+100)
Total questions asked to Conor McGregor
Over 18 (-135)
Under 18 (-105)
Total questions asked to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Over 10.5 (-120)
Under 10.5 (-120)
Will someone be arrested at Broadway 45th and 46th street viewing party?
Yes +300
No -500
The UFC 229 pre-fight press conference will go down at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday with live coverage on MMAWeekly throughout the event.