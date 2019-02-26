NSAC defends Dillon Danis’ suspension, which potentially could be lengthier than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

NSAC Chairman Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett defend the suspension of Dillon Danis for his role in the UFC 229 brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Danis’ suspension has the potential to be lengtheir than that of Nurmagomedov, if the UFC lightweight champion follows through with his threat to sit out for the 12-month length of his teammates’ suspensions, even though he could return in as little as six months.

TRENDING > NSAC Chairman responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov not wanting to fight in Nevada

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.