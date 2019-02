NSAC Chairman responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov not wanting to fight in Nevada

NSAC Chairman Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett address Khabib Nurmagomedov’s response to his punishment handed down by the commission, saying that he would not do the PSA and would not fight again in Nevada.

