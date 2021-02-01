Not ready for Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns? Maybe this UFC 258 promo will help.

Dominant UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face one of his toughest tests to date on Feb. 13, as he meets former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258.

On a 16-fight winning streak, Usman has defeated Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in defense of the title he took from Tyron Woodley in 2019, and now he puts his belt on the line against the surging “Durinho,” who has won six in a row on his way to the biggest fight in his career.

This bout has been forced to the curb on at least two occasions, hopefully the third time is a charm, and we get to see Usman vs. Burns on Feb. 13 in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

