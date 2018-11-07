Nohelin Hernandez Looking to Finish Year Strong at Tachi Palace Fights 35

After rebounding from a loss to start his 2018 with a win in his previous bout, bantamweight Nohelin Hernandez was able to pick up his third straight win with a unanimous decision victory over Rolando Velasco at LFA 51 in September.

Though his performance was far from perfect, Hernandez is pleased with how his fight with Velasco turned out because he can use it as a tool to get better with.

“I went out there and executed my game plan,” Hernandez told MMAWeekly.com. “I got taken down a few times, but it was a good experience that I did, because it gave me more knowledge to how to deal with things in the cage when things go not how I want them to.

“I feel like Rolando had the first round, and I had a strong second and third, and ultimately got the unanimous decision. It was a fun fight overall.”

One of the keys to Hernandez being able to build a winning streak has been his work at the American Kickboxing Academy, and in particular following the example of one of the sport’s premier athletes.

“I think the biggest thing that has been working for me is being part of the AKA,” said Hernandez. “We have a double (UFC) champion in Daniel Cormier, and he follows such a unique training schedule and regimen, and we all follow it.

“That’s kind of the blueprint that I’ve been following. It’s obviously works, so I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

On Friday in Lemoore, California, Hernandez (9-2) will look to add to his winning streak when he takes on Kyle Reyes (13-5) in a main card 135-pound bout at Tachi Palace Fights 35.

“Kyle Reyes is a tough guy,” Hernandez said. “He’s a brown belt in Jiu-Jitsu, but he brings some versatility to his game because he can strike.

“I think that the key to me winning this fight is staying away from the takedown and staying away from the chokes he’s good at. I’ve just got to do my thing, get a win that night and finish my year strong.”

Even if Hernandez avoids a ghastly injury in his bout with Reyes, he intends to shut things down for the holidays and get ready for a run at a major promotion in 2019.

“Absolutely I can fight again because I tend not to take a lot of damage with my fights, but after this fight, I want to take some time off and enjoy the holidays,” said Hernandez. “This will be my sixth pro bout of 2018, so after this fight we’re going to take a break and get ready for whatever comes next in 2019.”