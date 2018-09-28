Nohelin Hernandez Believes He Has More Tools Than His LFA 51 Opponent

After stumbling a bit to kick off 2018, bantamweight Nohelin Hernandez has been to right himself and turn the year into a successful one.

Following a loss to Vince Cachero at LFA 30 in January, Hernandez has picked up back to back wins over Joe Neal for TPF in March and in Bellator in May against Josh San Diego.

“I took a short notice fight for the LFA and wasn’t prepared,” Hernandez told MMAWeekly.com. “I took the fight because it was going to be a televised fight and thought it was a good opportunity. I took the shot and it didn’t go my way. I learned from it.

“After that fight I was able to get back on track with back-to-back wins against two tough, experienced, Bay Area bantamweights who have been around a long time and have fought the who’s who in the Bay Area.”

Having had exposure on national television now, Hernandez feels he has to make sure to take the right steps moving forward to avoid a start like he had this year.

“I learned you’ve always really got to be prepared,” said Hernandez. “If you are going to take short notice fights you’ve got to be really picky with where and who and what.

“As long as I have training camps and everything is good and I’m injury-free, I can win fights; and I was able to do that in those last two fights.”

On Friday in Fresno, Calif., Hernandez (8-2) will look to pick up his third straight win when he faces Rolando Velasco (13-5-1) in an LFA 51 bantamweight main card bout.

“He brings a lot to the table,” Hernandez said of Velasco. “He’s a Jiu-Jitsu black belt. He’s a Judo black belt. In my opinion he’s a very scrappy boxer. He’s durable. He pushes the pace and comes forward. He isn’t afraid to exchange.

“I think this match-up favors me. He does have double the experience as I do, but I think I have more tools in my toolbox to get the W. As long as I stay focused and do what I have to do I can’t be beaten in this fight.”

With a few months remaining in the year, should Hernandez be healthy enough to fight he would like to, but it has to be the right opportunity.

“”When I first started I was very willing to take any fights I could take to build my record,” said Hernandez. “At this point in my career being picky with the fights that I take are going to be crucial.

“Now it’s time to be picky about who, where, what time of the year I will be fighting. If another opportunity presents itself, I’ll sit down with my agency, my trainers, and figure out what the next logical step is going to be.”