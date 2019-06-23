HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rafael Lovato takes the win over Gegard Mousasi

featuredBellator London & 223 Results: Rafael Lovato Jr. upsets Gegard Mousasi to take the belt

UFC Greenville Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 Live Results: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (Results & Fight Stats)

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie - UFC Greenville weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 12 weigh-in results: Headliner set, but injury nixes co-main event

Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Nine-second knockout leads bonus winners at UFC on ESPN+ 12 in Greenville (bonuses & attendance)

June 22, 2019
NoNo Comments

There were a number of decisions on the UFC on ESPN+ 12 fight card on Saturday in Greenville, S.C., but there were also some outstanding finishes that had to make it difficult to determine the performance bonus winners. One winner that couldn’t have been in doubt was Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik cemented his name on the list of bonus winners just nine seconds into his preliminary bout with Allen Crowder. That’s all it took for Rozenstruik to put Crowder out cold.

Crowder approached Rozenstruik, but seemed to slip upon their initial engagement. Rozenstruik wasted no time and stood over the fallen Crowder and landed one punch that put him to sleep and put $50,000 in his pocket. 

Main eventer Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) wasn’t far behind, however, as he made short work of his headlining duties. As Renato Moicano moved in on him with a punch, Jung countered with a right hand that sent him falling to the canvas, and landed a left hand as he fell.

Jung followed Moicano to the canvas and didn’t stop punching until the referee pulled him off at the 58-second mark, which earned him the other Performance of the Night bonus.

Though they didn’t end with a definitive finish, Deron Winn and Eric Spicely opened UFC on ESPN+ 12 on the prelims with an exciting back-and-forth slugfest that ended in a unanimous nod for Winn. Both fighters went home with a little extra money, however, as each of them earned $50,000 for their efforts.

RELATED:

UFC on ESPN+ 12 Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Deron Winn vs. Eric Spicely
  • Performance of the Night: Chan Sung Jun (The Korean Zombie)
  • Performance of the Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC on ESPN+ 12 Gate and Attendance

  • Gate: $567,930.80
  • Attendance: 7,682

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA