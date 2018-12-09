Nina Ansaroff Takes Unanimous Decision Over Claudia Gadelha at UFC 231

There’s been a shake-up in the 115-pound women’s division. No. 11 ranked Nina Ansaroff extended her winning streak to four consecutive wins on Saturday by defeating No. 3 ranked Claudia Gadelha at UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada.

Gadelha came out aggressive in the opening round. She pressed forward and landed power shots in the early going. She secured a takedown and looked to be in control of the fight midway through the round. Ansaroff scrambled to her feet and the momentum of the fight quickly changed. Ansaroff landed a side kick to Gadelha’s face followed by an uppercut. She found her range with her jab and used it to keep Gadelha on the outside.

In the second frame, Ansaroff appeared to be the fresher fighter. She repeatedly landed her jab while mixing in leg kicks and right hands. Late in the round Gadelha secured a takedown. She stayed heavy on top and delivered short punches to the body and head.

Heading into the third round the judges had the fight scored even with each fighter winning a round. Ansaroff continued to land her jab with regularity. Gadelha looked to get the fight to the ground but Ansaroff defended each attempt. Ansaroff’s striking output remained high while the Brazilian had noticeably slowed. Ansaroff decisively won the round and earned a unanimous decision win.

Ansaroff entered the bout as a considerable underdog. Gadelha has now lost two of her last three fights and will likely drop several spots in the rankings while Ansaroff should jump up to the top five.