Niko Price Takes Home $50,000 Bonus for Jaw Dropping Knockout at UFC in Boise

Niko Price picked up a stunning knockout victory over Randy Brown on Saturday night and as a result he’s going home with a $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus as a reward.

Price not only knocked out Brown to earn the victory but he did so while stuck on the bottom and finished his opponent with hammer fists in one of the more unique finishes in UFC history.

Niko Price is one bad dude! ? pic.twitter.com/Q9b7YIR8Vw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 15, 2018

Former three-time featherweight title contender Chad Mendes also took home an extra $50,000 as he returned from more than two years away and made quick work of Myles Jury with a first round TKO.

Meanwhile, Raoni Barcelos put an end to Kurt Holobaugh’s night with an impressive third round knockout but both fighters will leave Idaho with an extra $50,000 for their part in the ‘Fight of the Night’.