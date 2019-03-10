HOT OFF THE WIRE

Niko Price lays out Tim Means (UFC Wichita Highlights)

March 9, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Niko Price’s blistering knockout of Tim Means at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.

Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.

