Niko Price lays out Tim Means (UFC Wichita Highlights)

These guys are going AT IT from the opening bell!#UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/PIs0rAGoyc — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

THE HYBRID!!!@NikoHybridPrice lands a VICIOUS right hand and stops Means in round 1! #UFCWichita pic.twitter.com/BUspq28Rlj — UFC (@ufc) March 10, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Niko Price’s blistering knockout of Tim Means at UFC on ESPN+ 4: Lewis vs. dos Santos in Wichita, Kansas.

RELATED:

Following UFC Wichita, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to England for UFC on ESPN+ 5 in London. A welterweight showdown between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal headlines the card at the O2 Arena on Saturday, March 16.