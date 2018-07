Niko Price KO’s Randy Brown with Hammer Fists (UFC Boise Highlight)



(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the welterweight bout between Niko Price and Randy Brown at UFC Fight Night 133 on Saturday in Boise, Idaho.

The UFC keeps rolling through its very busy July schedule next week, when the Octagon drops down in Germany. Mauricio “Shogun” Rua faces late replacement Anthony Smith in the UFC Fight Night 134 main event on Sunday, July 22, in Hamburg.

