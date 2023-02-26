Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann Canceled

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann main event has been canceled in the 11th hour before the two were to face each other at UFC Vegas 70 at The UFC APEX. Krylov had to pull from the card due to an illness after arriving at The APEX and receiving IV’s.

A statement on the ESPN+ broadcast stated that light heavyweight Nikita Krylov will be unable to face Ryan Spann in the UFC Apex’s main event due to illness.

Krylov (29-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) arrived at the facilities early to obtain fluids and treatment for a foodborne illness, but it was ruled that he was too ill to fight. This is according to UFC reporter Megan Olivi.

Ryan Spann spoke to his disappointment in the video below saying that he is disappointed, “They [Spann’s team] invested a lot of time in me and I wanted to be able to pay them back with a beautiful performance.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on Yo