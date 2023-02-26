HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredNikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann Canceled

featuredJake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC Vegas 70 Live Results: Krylov vs. Spann

featuredUFC Vegas 70 Live Weigh-in Results

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann Canceled

February 25, 2023
NoNo Comments

Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann main event has been canceled in the 11th hour before the two were to face each other at UFC Vegas 70 at The UFC APEX. Krylov had to pull from the card due to an illness after arriving at The APEX and receiving IV’s.

A statement on the ESPN+ broadcast stated that light heavyweight Nikita Krylov will be unable to face Ryan Spann in the UFC Apex’s main event due to illness.

Krylov (29-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) arrived at the facilities early to obtain fluids and treatment for a foodborne illness, but it was ruled that he was too ill to fight. This is according to UFC reporter Megan Olivi.

Ryan Spann spoke to his disappointment in the video below saying that he is disappointed, “They [Spann’s team] invested a lot of time in me and I wanted to be able to pay them back with a beautiful performance.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on Yo

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker