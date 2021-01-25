Nik Lentz announces retirement following UFC 257: ‘It’s impossible for me to compete at this level anymore’

Nik Lentz announced his retirement following a loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 257 on Saturday.

Lentz afforded a good showing of himself, but Evloev won a split decision after all three rounds were said and done. It was his his third consecutive loss, but that isn’t what he said led to his decision to retire.

He mostly attributes his decision to retire to an injury last year that degraded his vision to the point that he no longer feels able to compete at the UFC level.

“They say don’t make rash decisions after a loss, but this one is not rash or even quick for that matter. The injury I suffered to my eyes last year was a career ender. In total I lost about 40% of my vision, but I wanted to see what one more hard fought battle was like with the new eyes. It was clear to me last night that it’s impossible for me to compete at this level anymore. I just can’t lock on to a moving target like I should, and with 40% of my vision practically gone… it’s chaotic to (say) the least.

“My life as a fighter in the best organization on the planet ends here. I am not sad or upset by it, the day comes for everyone. I stand with my head high, God as my redeemer and my children and wife as my treasure. Fighting gave those treasures and only ask for a little vision as payment. A trade I would make 100% of the time.

“Thank you to my fans, my coaches, my family and everyone who has been a part of this process. Who knows what comes next for The Carny…. but I can tell you what it’s not.” Nik “The Carny” Lentz

Lentz, 36, has been fighting professionally since 2005. He has 45 professional bouts to his credit, amassing an overall record of 30-12-2 with 1 no contest.

He has been fighting under the UFC banner since 2009. Lentz has frequently knocked on the door of entering the title picture at featherweight and lightweight, but has never made it all the way to a championship bout.

