Nick Newell: ‘It’s my time’ heading into Bellator 232

As he prepares to close out 2019, lightweight Nick Newell feels like the year has played out just about as well as it could have.

In two bouts this year, Newell has finished both fights in the first round, and feels he is about at the highest point he has been in his career.

“Things have been going pretty well,” Newell told MMAWeekly.com. “I’m in a good place. I fixed some things I needed to fix and adjusted my training a little bit. I’m still training with the same great people and brought a couple new people in. I really feel like it’s my time.”

Having had an opportunity to step onto the worldwide stage in Bellator and having been successful so far in his move, Newell is as driven as ever to succeed.

“Really, I’m as motived as I’ve ever been,” said Newell. “I’ve always been pretty motivated. If I’m not motivated I won’t fight. I won’t take a fight if I’m not feeling it. I don’t do this for money; I like it and want to make as much of it as possible, but I’m just as comfortable walking away.

“I do this for the sport and the passion I have to be the best version of myself. I’ve always been super motivated. Now that I’m on a big stage I feel like I’m ready to rise to the occasion and make a run at the top dogs in Bellator.”

On Saturday, Oct. 26 in Uncasville, Conn., Newell (16-2) will look to pick up his third win of the year when he faces Manny Muro (10-6) in a 160-pound bout at Bellator 232.

“I just have to be myself,” Newell said. “If you look at someone like Manny, he’s a well-rounded guy and is not necessarily a specialist in any area, so for me it’s just about going out there and being on my game. Not let him do his thing and just do mine.”

Having had a couple of missteps in his career prior when riding high, Newell is not going to look beyond what is in front of him and just take 2020 as it comes his way.

“I’m going fight by fight,” said Newell. “I have my goals, but I’m going to win this fight and go from there.”