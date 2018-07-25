Nick Newell Comes Up Short on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Nick Newell’s goal since starting his mixed martial arts career has been to make it to the UFC. On Tuesday, he had his best opportunity headlining week 6 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Newell landed a knee to the face 0f Munoz a minute into the opening round and Munoz changed levels and secured a takedown. He stood and delivered kicks to the legs of the downed Newell. Newell quickly got back to his feet and landed several leg kicks before being taken down again. Newell was able to get back standing only to be taken down a third time. The first frame ended with the two exchanging punches.

Munoz landed a hard left hand followed by a takedown in the early going of the second round. He landed punches and elbows before Newell worked his way back to his feet. Munoz caught a leg kick an put Newell on his back midway through the frame and controlled Newell for the remainder of the round.

In the final round, Newell pressured Munoz, but soon found himself in the clutches of the experienced wrestler. Newell’s best chance to pull out a win came when Munoz shot in for a takedown and was briefly caught in a guillotine choke. Munoz defended the submission attempt. Once they got to their feet, Newell went on the attack but was taken down with 90 seconds remaining in the bout. He was unable to scramble free. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Munoz.

Following the event, White handed out three UFC contracts and put one fighter in the UFC developmental program. Jeff Hughes and Jimmy Crute were awarded contracts for their first-round finishes and Sodiq Yusuff received a contract for his unanimous decision win. Chase Hooper was invited to the UFC’s developmental program after dominating Canaan Kawaihae to kick off the fight card.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 6 Results