Nick Diaz willing to fight again, lashes out at Jorge Masvidal

The Jorge Masvidal vs. the Diaz Brothers story has been all over the map since Masvidal took a doctor’s stoppage victory over Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 main event. Now, older brother Nick sounds like he might be willing to get back in the Octagon after nearly five years on the sidelines.

Masvidal cut the younger Diaz brother over and under his right eye in their Madison Square Garden BMF headliner. Following the third round, the cageside doctor examined Diaz’s cuts and concluded that he shouldn’t continue fighting.

Despite being down all three rounds on all three judges’ scorecards, Diaz felt like the tide was shifting to his favor heading into rounds four and five, but he never got to find out for sure. He never got to have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put the $50,000 BMF Belt around his waist.

He wants to run it back. Masvidal wants to run it back. But UFC president Dana White doesn’t.

Could the UFC’s head honcho be persuaded into a different sort of Masvidal vs. Diaz, however? A Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz fight perhaps?

The elder Diaz told ESPN on Monday, weaving all over the conversation as he often does, that he had no disrespect for Masvidal, but didn’t take kindly to him saying he would baptize Nate.

”You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you,” he said. “I never had nothing disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. You’re already in a f***ing position if you fight with me. You don’t talk like that to nobody.”

Though Nick wasn’t exactly clear on a return to the Octagon, he left the ball in White’s court:

”I explained to you exactly what’s going on, so it’s on you folks. It’s on you Dana. It’s on you UFC. It’s on them. It’s in your hands now – Cowboy Stadium.”

A short time later, Masvidal representative Malki Kawa took the Instagram to leave a Scarface-like “official” response to the Diaz Brothers: