Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler inked for UFC 266

July 13, 2021
Nick Diaz’s return to the UFC is officially a sure thing, as he is set to co-main event UFC 266 in a five-round fight against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole. 

This will be the second time a non-title bout will be five rounds as a non-main event. The first fight of this kind took place at UFC 263 between Nick’s brother, Nate, and Leon Edwards, which ended in a unanimous decision victory for Edwards. 

This fight will be a rematch, as the two have fought once before.

However, their first fight took place 17 years ago at UFC 47. Diaz became the first and only fighter to knock out Lawler. That distinction stood the majority of the Lawler’s career until Tyron Woodley knocked out Lawler for the welterweight title at UFC 201 in 2016.

Diaz’s last octagon appearance was a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva. The result was later overturned to a no contest after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana.

His last victory was almost 10 years ago, which was a unanimous decision victory over BJ Penn.

Lawler is currently on a four-fight losing streak. His last win was at UFC 214, when he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by unanimous decision in July 2017.

