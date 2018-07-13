Nick Diaz Unleashes on Brock Lesnar, Calls for Fight Against Daniel Cormier

Nick Diaz really doesn’t like the idea of Brock Lesnar fighting Daniel Cormier.

In fact the former UFC welterweight contender was so unhinged about the whole ordeal that unfolded last weekend in Las Vegas that Diaz unleashed an epic rant taking shots at Lesnar and actually calling for a fight against the new heavyweight champion.

Diaz posted on Instagram late Thursday night where he took aim at Lesnar, who is expected to get a heavyweight title shot in his first fight back in the UFC since 2016.

Meanwhile, Diaz also had problems with Cormier, who he criticized for his UFC 200 performance against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva not to mention getting involved in this near melee with Lesnar just seconds after knocking out Stipe Miocic to become heavyweight champion.

“Sick of this all this baddest man on the planet B.S. I’ll fight for any title at any weight,” Diaz said. “UFC wants to make B.S. WWF fights with guys that fight like s–t and put on an act. Daniel Cormier would look way worse than I do in this pic if he fought Anderson [Silva] the way I did but instead he decided to wrestle f–k him for five rounds in front of his whole life and still almost got finished off in the last round with Silva only having two or three weeks notice.

“Dana White should give me this fight instead of d–k chest Brock Lesnar’s cheating ass. Don’t be scared homie. Nothing personal. I love DC but I don’t like what he does constantly, embarrassed for him and the sport. I [started] doing MMA because it’s not WWF and I’ve never put on a B.S. act in my life. I’m sure fans would like to see a real fight.”

Diaz has been teasing a return to fighting in recent months but hasn’t actually competed since 2015 when he faced Silva in a middleweight matchup.

Following that fight, Diaz faced a lengthy suspension after he tested positive for marijuana and has largely avoided any conversations about fighting again since that time.

More recently, Diaz has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after he was arrested in Las Vegas where he currently faces several felony charges after he was accused of assault in a domestic violence case.

Diaz remains free on bond while awaiting trial.

This latest post seems to indicate that Diaz wants to fight again but it’s tough to imagine the UFC will take him up on his offer to face Cormier in a heavyweight title bout.