Nick Diaz training with Tyson Fury: “Make the fight Dana!”

May 14, 2021
On Friday, WBC and The Ring heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury posted a video of him and Nick Diaz in a boxing ring after a workout on his Instagram story, tagging the UFC.

“I’m here with me boy Nick ‘the bad man’ Diaz,” Fury said. What you say Nick?”

Diaz responded, saying “We’re here.”

“We’re working out. We’re coming for all you motherf—–s out there,” Fury said. “You’re getting smashed to f–k, you better believe it. Absolutely smashing it. 

“He’s in tremendous shape. He’s ready. Make the fight Dana! Make the fight!”

Diaz was in the crowd at UFC 261, and it was later revealed by UFC president Dana White that the reason Diaz was there was to meet with White about a return to the octagon.

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC title challenger has not fought since 2015,  White also expressed hesitation about a Diaz return

But an endorsement from the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion can only help in getting the masses further behind a return for Stockton’s favorite son if they were not behind the idea already.

Michael Chandler addresses whether he deserves a title shot | UFC 262 press conference

Check out the clip below for the full video.

Video of the two training together can be seen below.

