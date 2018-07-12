Nick Diaz Slapped With Additional Felony Charges in Domestic Violence Case

Nick Diaz and his legal team were surprised earlier this week when the Clark County (Nevada) District Attorney’s official filed an amended complaint that included additional felony charges against the UFC fighter in his recent domestic violence case.

Diaz was originally charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery, which stems from an alleged assault of a woman who claimed to be his girlfriend.

Though Diaz in a recent TMZ Sports interview claimed he was framed, the Clark County DA doesn’t seem to think so. Diaz is currently out free on bond, but the Clark County DA on Tuesday filed an amended complaint that added two more felony charges including an additional charge of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and battery domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The amended complaint left Diaz’s attorney, Ross Goodman, baffled.

“We were surprised that the state filed an amended complaint in court this morning given that there is no new evidence that would warrant adding charges,” Goodman said in a statement to MMAJunkie. “Regardless, we are confident that that truth will come to light vindicating Mr. Diaz after a thorough cross-examination exposing (the alleged victim’s) inconsistent and contradictory allegations.”

Diaz also told TMZ Sports that he intends to return to the Octagon in 2019, but this case could have an affect on any potential return, as the UFC indicated that it is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

UFC president Dana White has grown progressively frustrated with both Nick and Nate Diaz, as he has said several times that both of the Diaz’ have turned down multiple fighter offers. He recently told Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports that he considered the Diaz brothers retired.