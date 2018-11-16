Nick Diaz Reportedly Returning at UFC 235

UFC welterweight Nick Diaz is reportedly returning to the Octagon following a four-year absence.

Diaz is expected to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who cited UFC president Dana White, although additional sources indicated that contracts for the bout had not yet been signed.

Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) has been sidelined since a January 2015 bout with Anderson Silva was ruled a no contest when both fighters tested positive for prohibited substances and were fined and suspended.

Diaz hasn’t shown much interest in fighting since, recently having to fulfill a one-year sanction by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy because he failed to report his whereabouts to the agency on at least three occasions.

Masvidal (32-13) hasn’t fought since losing to Stephen Thompson at UFC 217 in November 2017.

UFC 235 doesn’t yet have a main event, but has been speculated as a likely target for Daniel Cormier to defend his UFC heavyweight championship before retiring later in March.