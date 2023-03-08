HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz ready for UFC return: 'As soon as possible'

March 8, 2023
Veteran fighter and fan favorite Nick Diaz revealed that he’s ready to return to the UFC later this year and has asked the fight promotion to make it ‘as soon as possible.’

“I’m asking to fight as soon as possible,” Diaz said in quick interview with Insidefighting. “Not Jon Jones, though.”

Diaz indicated that he’d be willing to take on a top middleweight, including champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

“I always want to fight the best, you know. Not Jon Jones or anything,” he said.

Diaz came out of retirement in September 2021 after nearly six years away from competition. He took on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266 and had a good showing through the first two rounds. He lost via TKO in the third but showed that he’s got some fight left in him at 39-years old.

