HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredDana White Defends Conor McGregor and All Fighters Trash Talking Opponents

UFC 229 brawl crowd-sourced footage

featuredCrowd-Sourced Video Shows Conor McGregor Fought Back in Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC 229 Fighter Salaries: Conor McGregor Lords Over the List; Khabib’s Paycheck Withheld

Nick Diaz on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Definitely Know I Could Beat Him’

October 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

Nick Diaz isn’t a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov or the style he employs inside the Octagon.

While the undefeated Russian handled Conor McGregor in a dominant performance on Saturday night, Diaz wasn’t all that impressed, especially considering the way he depended on his wrestling to get the job done.

Nurmagomedov is best known for his devastating ground game, which was on display throughout the fight — including his fourth round submission finish — but Diaz didn’t enjoy the display.

“I don’t think Conor looked himself in that fight. I don’t think he looked all 100-percent Conor McGregor in that fight,” Diaz said when speaking to FOX Sports. “I wanted him to win because I’m tired of seeing that type of style to win. To me it’s just a dirty fighting style.”

According to Diaz, it takes a special kind of fighter to deal with the kind of pressure that Nurmagomedov uses when he gets an opponent down on the ground and McGregor just wasn’t built for that kind of attack.

On the flipside, Diaz feels he would be a much tougher matchup for Nurmagomedov and the same goes for his brother Nate, who employs a very similar style when he competes.

“You have to have a certain style to beat that type of wrestler on the ground. McGregor’s brand new on the bottom. I think my brother could beat him. I definitely know I could beat him,” Diaz said about fighting Nurmagomedov. “We’d have to fight at a catch weight, I ain’t trying to get down to 155 pounds.

“You’ve got to be someone like McGregor but you’ve got to be able to survive that bottom game. He didn’t have the right defense on the bottom, he didn’t have the right formula on the bottom.”

Diaz, who has hinted at his return to action in recent months, seems to believe he’s exactly what the UFC needs right now.

“Two things people want out of mixed martial arts right now — it’s more of me and less of you,” Diaz stated. “Less of the wrestler, defensive boxer and wrestler puts on a boring fight. It’s just a dirty way of fighting.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA