Nick Diaz on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Definitely Know I Could Beat Him’

Nick Diaz isn’t a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov or the style he employs inside the Octagon.

While the undefeated Russian handled Conor McGregor in a dominant performance on Saturday night, Diaz wasn’t all that impressed, especially considering the way he depended on his wrestling to get the job done.

Nurmagomedov is best known for his devastating ground game, which was on display throughout the fight — including his fourth round submission finish — but Diaz didn’t enjoy the display.

“I don’t think Conor looked himself in that fight. I don’t think he looked all 100-percent Conor McGregor in that fight,” Diaz said when speaking to FOX Sports. “I wanted him to win because I’m tired of seeing that type of style to win. To me it’s just a dirty fighting style.”

"I think my brother could beat him… I definitely know I can beat him." @nickdiaz209 speaks on #UFC229 Post fight melee, and Khabib's "dirty" fighting style. pic.twitter.com/UWNbAKCnoj — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2018

According to Diaz, it takes a special kind of fighter to deal with the kind of pressure that Nurmagomedov uses when he gets an opponent down on the ground and McGregor just wasn’t built for that kind of attack.

On the flipside, Diaz feels he would be a much tougher matchup for Nurmagomedov and the same goes for his brother Nate, who employs a very similar style when he competes.

“You have to have a certain style to beat that type of wrestler on the ground. McGregor’s brand new on the bottom. I think my brother could beat him. I definitely know I could beat him,” Diaz said about fighting Nurmagomedov. “We’d have to fight at a catch weight, I ain’t trying to get down to 155 pounds.

“You’ve got to be someone like McGregor but you’ve got to be able to survive that bottom game. He didn’t have the right defense on the bottom, he didn’t have the right formula on the bottom.”

Diaz, who has hinted at his return to action in recent months, seems to believe he’s exactly what the UFC needs right now.

“Two things people want out of mixed martial arts right now — it’s more of me and less of you,” Diaz stated. “Less of the wrestler, defensive boxer and wrestler puts on a boring fight. It’s just a dirty way of fighting.”