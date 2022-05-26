Nick Diaz looking to return to the octagon ‘at the end of the year’

Former WEC and Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz expects to return to the octagon by the end of the year.

Diaz return to completion after nearly 7 years away from the sport at UFC 266 against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Diaz showed glimpses of his former self, but was stopped in the third round of his return bout.

The 38-year old told TMZ Sports that he’s hoping to return to the cage by the end of the year.

“I’m working on the end of the year,” Diaz told TMZ Sports. I’m working on it.”

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports)