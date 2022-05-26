HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredNick Diaz looking to return to the octagon ‘at the end of the year’

featuredFrancis Ngannou posts video showing his progress after knee surgery

featuredValentina Shevchenko praises Rose Namajunas, says ‘Rose wasn’t herself’ in Carla Esparza loss

Glover Teixeira UFC Vegas 13 post-fight

featuredGlover Teixeira: ‘Charles Oliveira is still the champion’

Nick Diaz looking to return to the octagon ‘at the end of the year’

May 26, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former WEC and Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz expects to return to the octagon by the end of the year.

Diaz return to completion after nearly 7 years away from the sport at UFC 266 against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Diaz showed glimpses of his former self, but was stopped in the third round of his return bout.

The 38-year old told TMZ Sports that he’s hoping to return to the cage by the end of the year.

“I’m working on the end of the year,” Diaz told TMZ Sports. I’m working on it.”

Francis Ngannou posts video showing his progress after knee surgery

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira finishes Justin Gaethje

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA