Nick Diaz Issues Statement Addressing Dropped Domestic Violence Charges

August 30, 2018
After prosecutors in Las Vegas declined to move forward with their case against former UFC title contender Nick Diaz following his arrest earlier this year on alleged domestic violence charges, he issued a statement indicating that he was now ready to focus his attention on returning to the Octagon.

The decision was handed down in court on Thursday with Diaz being represented by his longtime attorney Ross Goodman.

Diaz was arrested in May after police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance. He was later booked into the Clark County jail before being released on bail. Diaz, via his attorney, has always maintained his innocence in the case.

On Thursday, he issued a statement, saying, “I’m grateful this case is finally over. I want to thank my team and my lawyer, Ross Goodman, for the excellent work. But most importantly, I want to thank the fans who stuck by me throughout this process. I’m happy to put this chapter of my life behind me and I’m looking forward to focusing on my return.”

Diaz hasn’t fought in more than three years. His last trip to the cage was initially a unanimous-decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January of 2015. The result was later changed to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

               

