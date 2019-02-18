Nick Diaz Has No Plans to Return to Fighting Unless There’s An ‘Offer I Couldn’t Refuse’

Nick Diaz isn’t retired from fighting but there’s also a chance he never competes again.

On Monday, Diaz released a lengthy statement via his Instagram page where he addressed his potential return to action after he was briefly attached to a fight against Jorge Masvidal in March.

The fight was confirmed and then almost immediately fell apart after Diaz said he never actually agreed to face anybody.

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 when he faced Anderson Silva at middleweight. Of course, Diaz has heard his name called by numerous fighters since that time including welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as well as a recent call out from Silva, who asked to face him following his recent fight against Israel Adesanya.

Judging by Diaz’s response, he’s not that interested in facing anybody right now unless the right offer comes across his table.

“I’m no role model, I’m 35 years old, but I definitely wouldn’t advise anybody to take a fight for less than their worth or fight for free. Which is practically what I would be doing at this point in taking a fight with some of these guys that are not on my level,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “Nor would I be within my moral ethics to even do that aside from you not painting me as a role model.

“If there was an offer I couldn’t refuse, things would be different. Until they are — I’d like to continue to think I’ve been fighting to make the world a better place, but until I can continue to do that: “I don’t want to hurt nobody, I just want to party.”

Earlier this month, Diaz’s longtime friend and training partner Gilbert Melendez said that as far as he understood it, the former UFC title challenger was retired from competition.

Diaz obviously didn’t go that far to say he was calling it a career but obviously he’s making it clear that he’s not interested in competing again unless the right offer is made for him to come back.

Until that time comes, Diaz is going to just keep living his life outside the cage and doesn’t seem all that concerned whether or not he ever steps inside that Octagon again.