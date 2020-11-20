Nick Browne on LFA 95 title fight: ‘This is what I worked for’

Coming into 2020 lightweight Nick Browne was looking to continue to build off his opportunity to fight in the LFA and have a breakout year when the novel conronavirus put those plans on hold, albeit temporarily.

Following a lockdown period, Brown was able to get back to action in July and pick up a unanimous decision win over Ben Engli at LFA 87 a further the plans he had for himself as he entered the year.

“I started fighting for the LFA in 2019 and I was kind of a hot streak thinking I would get a title fight, and then LFA got sidelined for Covid, so I’ve just stayed kind of ready, honing my skills, and getting healthy,” Browne told MMAWeekly.com.

“I was able to heal up and dedicate time to things I needed work on. I was just able to hone on myself and move on to try to fight for the title. Things kind of panned out in a way for me. I was able to get healed up and get ready again.”

Having had inconsistency in his career in the past, with the LFA Browne finally has the opportunity to make the kind of run at the next level he’s been looking for.

“I’m just trying to push past my previous (issues finding fights),” said Browne. “I’ve sat out for a year in the past, having 10 fights turned down since no one would fight me, so the LFA is awesome. They’ve been getting me fights, and hopefully this win for the title and everything will be worth it.”

On Friday in Park City, Kansas, Browne (10-1) will look to take another step forward when he faces Arthur Estrazulas (12-4) in the 155-pound championship main event of LFA 95.

“His strength is his ground, my strength is my ground, but I think I have a pretty significant edge in striking, so I’m hoping I can demonstrate more striking this time,” Brown said of Estrazulas. “I know he’s pretty ground savvy, so I’m curious to see how far along my grappling has come.

“As I reach further depths in the talent the LFA has and further that I can keep up with anybody or dominate anybody that gets in the cage for me.”

While there is added pressure of fighting for an LFA title and the opportunities that can afford him in the next step of his career, Browne is choosing to look at Friday’s fight as a motivator towards making sure that next step happens in 2021.

“This is what I’ve worked for,” said Browne. “Nothing’s going to scare me out of this place. It’s motivation to push you even harder. The plan stepping into the LFA was to hang around a while and build off that and prove myself ready for the next level. To get an impressive win is what we’re really looking forward to. If I can push through and get the finish I can put myself in a place where I can sell myself and the audience is behind me.”