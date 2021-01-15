Nick Browne expecting tough LFA 97 title fight

Due to the onset of Covid-19, fighters like lightweight Nick Browne found themselves having one of the least productive years of their careers in 2020. Throughout everything, he somehow maintained a readiness that paid off for him with a win in his only fight of the year.

Facing Ben Egli in the co-main event of LFA 87 last July, Brown made the adjustments needed to face a late replacement and come out with a unanimous decision victory.

“(2020) was complicated but we got in touch with the LFA, they were having fights, so we stayed ready, stayed on course, got done what we had to get done,” Browne told MMAWeekly.com.

“Stand-up-wise I feel like I kind of exposed (Egli). That was the game plan from the beginning. I had a little bit of weight cut issue, but we fixed it. That fight opened up some things we needed to work on, but we fixed them.”

With the lack of activity he had in 2020, and having to wait until July for his first bout of last year, Browne is looking to kickstart his 2021 as quickly as possible and keep things rolling as much as he can.

“I definitely like to start it off strong, but at the same time I like to keep fighting and stay active as much as possible,” said Browne. “I do want to start off on the right foot with the first fight of the year.”

This Friday in Park City, Kansas, Browne (10-1) will look to start his year off with a title win when he faces Arthur Estrazulas (12-4) in the 155-pound championship main event of LFA 97.

“It’s been categorized as two black belts going at it,” Brown said of facing Estrazulas. “He’s going to be tough no matter where the fight goes.

“I’m ready on the ground, ready on the feet as best I can. We’re going to capitalize on any mistakes he’s made, take the fight to him and see how he handles it.”

Should Brown pick up an LFA title it could be the key to getting him a shot at the next level. For now though Brown is choosing to focus on Friday’s fight before taking whatever road he has in front of him in 2021.

“I’m definitely focusing on this one but the goal is the next step up,” said Browne.

“Whether it’s the next fight or we have the belt and have to defend it a time or two I am ready to step up, when that happens, when the call comes we’ll be more than ready.”

LFA 97 Preview

(Video courtesy of LFA)