Nicco Montano vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 228 Media Call

Listen in as UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano and challenger Valentina Shevchenko field questions from the media ahead of their Sept. 8 showdown at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas.

