Nicco Montano Ready to Return, Wants Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228

Women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montano has been sidelined with injuries since being crowned the inaugural UFC women’s 125-pound champion in December 2017. Back to being healthy, Montano is ready to return to the Octagon.

Montano said she’d like to return at UFC 228 on Sept. 8 against former bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko dropped down to the flyweight division in February and picked up her first win in the new weight class. In March, she called out Montano. On May 1, Shechenko posted on social media that she signed a bout agreement to face Montano and was waiting for the champion to sign hers.

Sources close to Shevchenko told MMAWeekly’s Damon Martin that they’ll believe Montano is willing to face her once they receive a signed bout agreement.