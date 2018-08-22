Nicco Montano Addresses Long Layoff and Critics (UFC 228 Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
It was nearly nine months since she won the inaugural UFC flyweight title before Nicco Montano finally had her first title defense booked, but she had very good reasons for not fighting during that span, most notably because of several health issues.

Montano is scheduled to put her title on the line for the first time when she meets Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 228 co-main event on Sept. 8 in Dallas, Texas.

Ahead of her showdown with Shevchenko, Montano talked with MMAWeekly and other members of the media about the laundry list of issues that kept her out of the cage for so long.

               

