Zhang Weili decisions Yan Xiaonan in UFC 300 co-main event

The women's strawweight title was on the line in the UFC 300 co-main event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Champion Zhang Weili faced Yan Xiaonan in the first all Chinese title fight.

Weili defended her belt for the first time in his last fight, defeating Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision at UFC 292. Xiaonan entered the title bout coming off back-to-back wins over Mackenzie Dern and former champion Jessica Andrade.

After a brief feeling out process, Weili landed a leg kick. Xiaonan responded with a right hand. Weili connected with a leg kick and Xiaonan clinched. They separated seconds later. Weili landed a kick to the body. Xiaonan pressed forward and walked into a right hand. She clinched and took Weili down. She let the champion back to her feet. Xiaonan stepped into the pocket and knocked Weili down with a right hand. Weili immediately got back to her feet.

Weili pressed forward and landed a spinning back fist. She landed a right hand and closed the distance. Weili tossed Xiaonan to the canvas. She moved to side control. Xiaonan rolled and Weili took her back. She locked on a rear-naked choke but Xiaonan survived. She was out and staggered to her feet after the bell. The referee let the fight continue, but she was unconscious. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Weili.

Weili delivered a side kick to the body to start the second frame. Xiaonan pressed forward and Weili quickly took her down. Weili took Xiaonan's back. Xiaonan rolled to her back. Weili maintained position in side control. Xiaonan scrambled but Weili stayed on top. With two minutes remaining, Weili took her back and hammered away with punches. She connected with a series of unanswered strikes before taking Xiaonan's back.

Weili locked on an arm triangle choke. Xiaonan escaped the submission attempt and reversed Weili. Weili popped out the back and got to her feet. Xiaonan landed a right hand and a left at the bell. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Weili.

The third round started slowly before Xiaonan delivered a side kick to the body that knocked Weili back. Xiaonan connected with a right hand. Weili pressed forward but looked fatigued. Xiaonan landed a right hand that dropped Weili. She stood over Weili delivering kicks to the legs of Weili. After several kicks, Weili was let up to her feet during a break in the action.

Weili delivered a kick to the body. Weili landed a right hand but took one at the same time. Weili looked to get the fight to the ground but Xiaonan gained top position. Weili kicked Xiaonan off and got to her feet. Xiaonan caught a kick and swept Weili's other leg taking her down. Weili quickly got back to her feet. Weili pressed forward behind punches and clinched and that's how the round ended. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Xiaonan.

Weili connected with a kick to the body to start the third. Xiaonan connected with a right hand. She landed another right that knocked Weili down. Weili immediately got back to her feet. She drove forward and worked to get the fight to the ground. After securing the takedown, Weili looked to take Xiaonan's back. Weili delivered short left hands while controlling one of Xiaonan's wrists. Weili mixed in some punches. Xiaonan grabbed the cage but the referee saw it. Weili remained on her back and landing punches. She took Xiaonan's back and delivered hammer fists. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Weili.

Between rounds, the referee warned Xiaonan about grabbing the cage and said that he'd take a point next time. Weili landed a head kick. She pressed forward and took Xiaonan down. Xiaonan scrambled to her feet and separated. Xiaonan connected with a combination. Weili went high with another kick before changing levels and taking Xiaonan down. She took her back but Xiaonan spun and got to half guard. Weili delivered short left hands. Xiaonan rolled and Weili took her back. Xiaonan worked hard to get out of the position but Weili maintained control. She delivered short punches to the body and head until the round ended. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Weili.

The judges scored the fight for the champion via unanimous decision. The scorecards read 49–45, 49–45, and 49–45.