Zhang Weili and Alexa Grasso champ vs. champ matchup verbally agreed for UFC 300

With UFC 300 fast approaching, a plethora of huge names are eager to compete at the historic event. Rumors have been flying around as to who will get the nod from the promotion, but we now may have our first blockbuster title clash for the card.

It has been a year to remember for Alexa Grasso after she got her hands on UFC gold with a brilliant performance that saw her submit Valentina Shevchenko back in March. The newly-crowned champion would then go on to reclaim her flyweight title by going to a controversial split decision draw on the judges' scorecards in the immediate rematch against 'Bullet'.

While it seems tough for Grasso to get a bigger matchup than the one against Shevchenko, she may have just done that. In a post on social media, strawweight queen Zhang Weili inquired about a potential champ vs. champ affair at the coveted UFC 300, to which the Mexican obliged.

This will be the first time Zhang Weili has competed since her dominant victory over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 in September. If her venture up to flyweight is successful, the Chinese superstar will join a very exclusive list of UFC legends who have simultaneously claimed titles in two separate divisions.

While the clash between the two champions will likely be well-received by fans, they each still have viable and hungry competitors in their divisions. Tatiana Suarez has emerged as a standout fighter at 115 lbs and will be undeniable for a shot at the throne if she's successful in her next outing against the aforementioned Lemos.

Alexa Grasso now has her sights on a huge bout with the strawweight champion, but she too has potential options in her weight class. Both Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot—ranked #2 and #3 respectively—are riding six-fight win streaks and should be considered serious threats to Grasso's title reign.

UFC 300 will commence on April 13 and, as stated by Dana White during a recent press conference, it will likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.