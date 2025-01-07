Skip to main content

Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 1 ahead of UFC 311 rematch

UFC 311 is headlined by a lightweight championship rematch between titleholder Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. Look back at their first fight.

A lightweight championship rematch headlines the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, California.  Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1) takes on top contender Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) in the featured fight at the Intuit Dome.

The two first fought in July 2019.  It was Tsarukyan's octagon debut.  Makhachev had six fights in the organization under his belt.  Makhachev defeated the Georgian via unanimous decision and  six fights late he'd be the UFC 155-pound champion.  

Since the loss to Makhachev, Tsarukyan has won nine of his ten fights, including a win over former champion Charles Oliveira in his last outing at UFC 300.  Take a look back at Makhachev and Tsarukyan's first fight ahead of their UFC 311 rematch.

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 1: Full Fight Video  

