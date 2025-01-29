Watch Dricus Du Plessis take out Robert Whittaker to earn UFC title shot | Full Fight

Rewatch the full fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker ahead of Du Plessis's rematch title fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Dricus Du Plessis entered the UFC 290 main event against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with a title shot on the line. Midway through the second frame, Du Plessis finished Whittaker and went on to fight for the title in his next fight.

Du Plessis captured the 185-pound championship by defeating Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297. The two run it back at UFC 312 on Feb. 9 in Sydney, Australia. Take a look at the win that earned the South African an opportunity to fight for UFC Gold.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker Full Fight Video