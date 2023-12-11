Watch Colby Covington Dominate Jorge Masvidal: UFC Fight Video
The anticipation was high in T-Mobile Arena on March 5, 2022 when rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headlined the UFC 272 fight card.
The trash talk leading up to the event crossed personal lines and typical etiquette. The bout was a bonafide grudge match, but wasn't much of a fight. Covington dominated Masvidal over five rounds.
Two weeks following the event, the two were involved in an altercation at a Miami restaurant that left Masvidal with multiple felony charges. Watch them not settle their differences inside the octagon.
Covington tries to win the 170-pound championship again when he faces champion Leon Edwards in the UFC 296 main event on Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.