Watch Colby Covington Dominate Jorge Masvidal: UFC Fight Video

Welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headline the UFC 272 fight card in March 2022 and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The anticipation was high in T-Mobile Arena on March 5, 2022 when rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal headlined the UFC 272 fight card.

The trash talk leading up to the event crossed personal lines and typical etiquette. The bout was a bonafide grudge match, but wasn't much of a fight. Covington dominated Masvidal over five rounds.

Two weeks following the event, the two were involved in an altercation at a Miami restaurant that left Masvidal with multiple felony charges. Watch them not settle their differences inside the octagon.

Covington tries to win the 170-pound championship again when he faces champion Leon Edwards in the UFC 296 main event on Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Fight Video